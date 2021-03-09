AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$34.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$36.82. The stock has a market cap of C$949.67 million and a PE ratio of -127.77.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

