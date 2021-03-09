Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,658 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

