Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $994.41 million, a PE ratio of -175.30 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

