Aviva PLC Sells 22,226 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

