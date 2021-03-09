Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $2,780.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), but opened at GBX 2,990 ($39.06). Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,865.79 ($37.44), with a volume of 14,598 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £891.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,083 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,699.17.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, with a total value of £91,800 ($119,937.29). Insiders have bought a total of 3,025 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,500 over the last 90 days.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

