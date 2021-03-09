AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.70% from the company’s previous close.

AVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.