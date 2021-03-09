BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $2.90 million and $90,999.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00784454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00065747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00041101 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.