Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $302.73 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $302.73 million and approximately $124.76 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.77 or 0.00027211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

