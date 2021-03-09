Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group stock remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

