Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $558,908,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

