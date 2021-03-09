Barclays Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $22.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

