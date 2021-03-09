Barclays PLC Acquires 39,684 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Dollar General worth $76,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $182.31. 21,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

