Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ferrari worth $121,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Ferrari by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $65,071,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,185,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 374,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 92,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,626. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.45.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

