Barclays PLC Buys 32,676 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $70,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 990.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

