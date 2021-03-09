Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,722 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $163,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.55. 162,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,870. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

