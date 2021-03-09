Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $36,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,785,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. 478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

