Barclays PLC Has $52.55 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Slack Technologies worth $52,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 36.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 113.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 343,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,569.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

