Barclays PLC Has $97.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $97,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

