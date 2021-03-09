Barclays PLC Purchases 158,976 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $46,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

