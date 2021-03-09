Barrett Business Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

