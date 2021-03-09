Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to $31.50 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $31.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.42% from the company’s previous close.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

GOLD traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 1,046,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,470,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

