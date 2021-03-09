Barrington Research Weighs in on Points International Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Points International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

PCOM opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 million, a PE ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

