BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:BESIY remained flat at $$75.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

