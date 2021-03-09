Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Beam Global reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $5.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.13 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $20.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BEEM. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 848,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.