Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $4.30 million and $5,796.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00780235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

