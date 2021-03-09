Beazer Homes USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,879 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average volume of 938 call options.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 204,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 46,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

