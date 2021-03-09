BELIMO’s (BLHWF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLHWF. Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $$7,399.99 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $7,399.99 and a 12-month high of $8,550.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8,111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,351.14.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

