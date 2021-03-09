Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

BSY stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

