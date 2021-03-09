Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.06.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $135.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.67 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,800 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

