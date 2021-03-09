BIKI (BIKI) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. BIKI has a total market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

