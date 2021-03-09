Bintex Futures (BNTX) Reaches Market Cap of $102,170.60

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $102,170.60 and approximately $2.26 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00503924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00520061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

