BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLineRx.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.08.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

