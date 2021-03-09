Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BVS opened at $11.51 on Monday. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

