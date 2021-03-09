Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

