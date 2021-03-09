Birinyi Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.84. 93,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.