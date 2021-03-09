Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 495,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

