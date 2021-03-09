Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Cap Tops $15.18 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 156.4% against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,521,128 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

