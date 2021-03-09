Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.22 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.