Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$3.95 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CVE:BSR opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$251.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$2.43.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

