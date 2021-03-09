BMO Capital Markets Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $28.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $21.00 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.