Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lowered by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,169.55.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $58.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,365.78. 19,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,142. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,978.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.