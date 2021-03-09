BoringDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.70 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $48.19 million and $7.70 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $588.81 or 0.01079002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00493401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00077489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00464854 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,849 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

