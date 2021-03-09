Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $45.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.