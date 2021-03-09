BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

