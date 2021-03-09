BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $6.17 on Monday. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPXXY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

