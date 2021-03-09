Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

