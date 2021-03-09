Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 176,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

