Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 8,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,207. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

