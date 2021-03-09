Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

MasTec stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.10. 10,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,002. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

