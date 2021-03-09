Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

AXP stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

